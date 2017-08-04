One dead, five vehicles burnt in Bayelsa tanker explosion – FRSC

Related News

The Bayelsa command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Friday confirmed the death of a taxi driver in a petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Wednesday night in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the incident occurred on the Mbiama end of the East-West Road which links Rivers, Delta and other states.

The FRSC state sector commander, Ikechukwu Igwe, who confirmed incident, said that no fewer than five vehicles were gutted by the fire.

He said: “the information we got indicated that the driver of the tanker lost control after he discharged fuel in one of the filling stations along the area.

“Yes, one person died in the incident, a taxi driver and no fewer than five vehicles were burnt.

“Among the five vehicles, three were completely destroyed, while two were partially burnt.

“Right now, the fire has been put off with the help of firefighters from Bayelsa State Fire Service.

“We were able to control the traffic because as soon as the incident occurred our men were deployed to the scene to ensure free traffic flow along the road.

“We were able to divert vehicles to the other lane of the expressway and that is why there was no traffic jam at the spot.

“As I am talking to you, the burnt tanker has been towed with the help of the Rivers state chapter of the National Union Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG).

“The road is now free for vehicles to drive; I urge the drivers, especially tanker drivers to always check their vehicles and ensure there are in order before driving them to the road.”

(NAN)