Mobile policeman killed in Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a mobile police officer by armed robbers in the early hours of Tuesday in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident said, “it is unfortunate that we lost one of our men today to armed robbers.”

Mr. Ikechukwu said the police officer was shot dead by armed robbers who swooped on a van carrying expatriate construction workers in Uyo.

He, however, said details of his death were still unclear.

“I cannot tell you the identity of the policeman because I have yet to get the details.

“I promised to explain the details and circumstances surrounding his death as soon as I am fully briefed,” the police spokesperson said.

An eye witness who claimed anonymity, said armed robbers on Tuesday pounced on a van carrying expatriate construction workers in Uyo and shot dead a mobile policeman.

He said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday along Mbierebe junction close to the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard.

“They accosted the Hilux van and instantly shot and killed the police orderly guarding the expatriates.

“They also carted away huge sums of money from the vehicle before speeding off firing gunshots in the air to scare away people,” he said.

He, however, said that the identity of the construction firm could not be immediately ascertained.

“It was learnt that the affected firm is one of the construction companies fixing roads for the State Government,” he said.

(NAN)