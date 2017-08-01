UNIPORT expels six students, suspends seven workers

Related News

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, on Tuesday announced the expulsion of six students of the institution for various offences.

An official bulletin of the university made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, stated that the offences included examination malpractice and incitement.

According to the bulletin, the decision to expel the students was taken at the 432nd Senate Meeting of the university held on Thursday.

It further disclosed that a male postgraduate student of the Department of Educational Management was rusticated for allegedly damaging the image of the university.

“The student was also rusticated for incitement against a staff for enforcing the no-hawking policy of the institution.

“Senate also approved the expulsion of a female student of the College of Health Sciences, who having previously failed-out from her Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) programme, inexplicably continued her study.

“Staff suspected to have been complicit in the scam are being questioned by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee to ascertain their level of culpability,” the bulletin read in part.

It stated that four students in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences were expelled for examination malpractice during the university’s 2015/2016 second semester examination.

Also, seven members of staff of the university were suspended indefinitely over their alleged involvement in pulling down a building under construction in the university campus.

“The suspended officers have already been placed on half pay which shall last throughout the period of their interdiction,” it stated.

(NAN)