We have overwhelming evidence of corruption against Amaechi, says Wike

There seems to be no end in sight for the corruption accusation and counter-accusation between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the immediate past governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr. Wike said on Monday that there was “overwhelming” evidence of corruption against Mr. Amaechi, who is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Minister of Transportation.

Mr Wike’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is in control of Rivers.

Both Messrs. Wike and Amaechi have been battling for the control of the soul of the oil-rich state.

“All the documents that proved Amaechi’s corrupt acts are authentic. We never forged documents,” Mr Wike’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted the governor as saying while addressing the 106th Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Wike was apparently reacting to an alarm raised earlier by Mr. Amaechi that the governor was cooking up fresh documents which he intended to use against him.

“The former governor himself admitted that he paid out $39 million to Clinotech, without a single block laid anywhere. Is that a document he claims was forged? Where is the Hospital?” said Mr Wike.

“He has agreed in different interviews that he sold the state gas turbines for $309 million. Convert $309 million to naira and you will understand the level of fraud. Amaechi left only $204,000 in the state account.

“The bank statements of the pattern of withdrawals from that account are there for all to see. Can that be forged? The dates and amounts withdrawn are clearly written,” the governor said.

The governor accused the minister of attempting to blackmail the Supreme Court because of his appeal that was pending before the apex court over the establishment of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

“There is no time that he (Mr Amaechi) loses a case without blackmailing the judiciary. He feels that the only way he can do it is to blackmail the Supreme Court,” Mr. Wike said, adding that, “You cannot play politics with everything.”

Mr. Amaechi had said on Sunday through a statement issued by his media office that the governor was going to come after him, using forged documents.

“Wike wants to use the elaborately distorted and most times outrightly but carefully forged documents to persecute and prosecute his erstwhile benefactor in court,” the statement said.

“In the past couple of days, Wike has been telling anyone who cares to listen, bragging that he will certainly get a conviction, a judgment against Amaechi in the law courts on spurious charges of corruption using his forged documents because he (Wike) is in control of the judiciary at the state and national level.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that Wike has been boasting that he has the judges in the Rivers State judiciary in his pocket, that he’s in full control and that the State judiciary would always give him any judgment he wants against Amaechi.

“Furthermore, Wike is bragging that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is his ‘main man’, that would readily and easily assist him get any judgment he wants against Amaechi at the apex court, using his contorted documents,” the statement said.