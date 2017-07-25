Police vow to arrest suspects who beheaded two brothers in Rivers

Related News

The Rivers Police command on Tuesday said it was making frantic efforts to arrest the killers of the two brothers, beheaded a fortnight ago in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

The late Emeka and Ifeanyi Wobo were said to have left home on July 10 and their decapitated bodies were found around Elekahia Housing Estate in Port Harcourt the next day.

The deceased, who were blood-brothers, were natives of Rumuokparali community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Omoni said the police had not arrested the suspects or recovered the heads of the victims.

“The man-haunt for the suspects and recovery of their (victims’) decapitated heads has taken off,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that investigation into the murder had commenced and urged the members of the public to give meaningful information that would lead to the arrest the suspects.

He declared that the police would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the killers were arrested and the heads of the victims found.

Mr Omoni said that incidences of killing and beheading were portraying the state in bad light.

He pleaded with motorists and members of the public to exercise patience whenever the police were conducting stop and search exercise.

“It is a means of taking criminals unawares and arresting them,” he said, adding that the exercise was for the security of the citizenry.

He said telecommunication service providers were assisting police to track down kidnappers in the state.

(NAN)