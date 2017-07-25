Bayelsa governor proceeds on vacation, appoints deputy as acting governor

Related News

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has gone on vacation.

Mr. Dickson’s vacation started on Monday, July 24, according to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson.

The statement was, however, silent on how the vacation would be.

The Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John-Jonah, is to act for the period that the governor will be away, the statement said.

The governor’s spokesperson, Iworiso-Markson, said the State House of Assembly has been notified of Mr. Dickson’s vacation.

“The Governor is expected to use the period of his vacation to rest, after a busy schedule of duties both within and outside the State, especially his role as Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP Reconciliation Committee, among others,” Mr. Iworiso-Markson said, adding that the governor has appealed to the people of the state to remain peaceful and supportive of the state government.