Bayelsa governor proceeds on vacation, appoints deputy as acting governor

Seriake Dickson

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has gone on vacation.

Mr. Dickson’s vacation started on Monday, July 24, according to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson.

The statement was, however, silent on how the vacation would be.

The Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John-Jonah, is to act for the period that the governor will be away, the statement said.

The governor’s spokesperson, Iworiso-Markson, said the State House of Assembly has been notified of Mr. Dickson’s vacation.

“The Governor is expected to use the period of his vacation to rest, after a busy schedule of duties both within and outside the State, especially his role as Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP Reconciliation Committee, among others,” Mr. Iworiso-Markson said, adding that the governor has appealed to the people of the state to remain peaceful and supportive of the state government.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.