One killed as soldiers, youth clash in Bayelsa

Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]
Nigerian Soldiers
[Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

A 20-year-old man in Ondewari Community in Bayelsa, has died following a clash between soldiers and youth suspected to be pipeline vandals.

Peresho Erefawari, acting paramount ruler of Ondewari community, told journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa that the man was shot dead on Wednesday.

Mr. Erefawari, who decried the constant clash between soldiers and youth in the community, said the crisis had not subsided.

He called on the state government to intervene in the crisis to avert further loss of lives, adding that two youth in the community had so far lost their lives to the crisis.

“The clash was caused by protest by some youths in the community, who are aggrieved over their exclusion in the petroleum task force committee set up by the local government council.

“The youths are suspected to be pipeline vandals.

“The petroleum task force committee enlisted the support of soldiers attached to a multinational company in the area to wade off the youths.

“Some of the youths have fled from the community,” he said.

The xhief said the clash, the second in four days, had left several people injured.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.