APC withdraws from local election in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State has announced its withdrawal from the local government election in the state.

The election is scheduled for November 11.

The APC said in a press statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Edet Bassey, that there was “absolute lack of trust and confidence in the ability of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair and credible local government election.”

The party said its decision was based on the antecedent of the current leadership of the electoral commission in two previous elections they conducted.

The party said it has instructed its lawyers to sue the commission.

Akwa Ibom State is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The 36 local government councils in the state have been run for about two years now by chairmen handpicked by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.