Governor Obaseki assigns portfolios to commissioners

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assigned portfolios to 18 commissioners he inaugurated recently.

Mr. Obaseki made this known to the commissioners, Tuesday, during the maiden executive council meeting in Lagos where they have been on a retreat.

The commissioners and their ministries are as follows: Yekini Idaiye, Energy and Water Resources; Paul Ohonbamu, Communication and Orientation; Emmanuel Agbale, Science and Technology; Emmanuel Usoh, Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment; Magdalene Ohenhen, Women Affairs and Social Development; Osahon Amiolemen, Infrastructure; and Joseph Ughioke, Minerals, Oil and Gas.

Others are Mika Amanokha, Youth and Special Duties; Osagie Inegbedion, Finance; Maryam Abubakar, Budget; Edorodion Erimona, Physical Planning and Urban Development; Yinka Omorogbe, Justice; Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, Arts, Culture and Diaspora; Monday Osaigbovo, Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Chirstopher Adesotu, Education.

The ministries of Environment and Sustainability, Health, and Local Government and Community Affairs have been assigned to Reginald Okun, David Osifo, and Jimoh Ijegbai respectively.

Mr. Obaseki also announced the scrapping of the Ministry of Lands.

He said that henceforth housing matters would be handled by the Edo State Property Development Authority.

The governor also announced that forestry and sports matters would now be handled under separate commissions.