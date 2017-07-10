Ex-police officer arraigned for raping nine-year-old girl

Related News

A retired deputy superintendent of police, Christopher Archibong, was on Thursday remanded in the prison custody in Calabar, Cross River State, after his arraignment in a magistrate court for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

Apart from being a retired police officer, Mr. Archibong is also a pastor and the general overseer of the Family Prayers Network Centre, Calabar.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, had first paraded the suspect before reporters.

Mr. Inuwa said that the suspect was secretly defiling the little girl until she could no longer bear it and had to tell the mother.

The case was reported to the police on June 7, Mr. Inuwa said.

The suspect, however, denied raping the girl.

A non-governmental organization in the state, Basic Rights Counsel Initiatives, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, that they were monitoring the case to ensure that justice was done.

James Ibor, a lawyer and the Executive Secretary of the group, said when they first heard of the case they reached out to the police and the commissioner for justice in the state to call for a proper investigation.

The group, apart from legal support, is also providing psycho-social support for the rape victim.

“The suspect was taken by the police to the magistrate under Holden charges. We are waiting for his proper arraignment by the commissioner for justice in a proper court,” Mr. Ibor said.