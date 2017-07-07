Nigeria’s unity non-negotiable – Bayelsa Monarch

Related News

The Ibenananaowei of Bomo clan, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Joshua Igbugbugbu, says the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

The Octogenarian said this on Friday when the Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Olanipekun Edward, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace annex, Yenagoa.

He said the agitations of those clamouring for secession might have arisen from perceived exclusion.

“If you look at the state and local governments, the people are crying over salaries and others,” he said.

He, however, advised the agitators to direct their grievances to political leaders to ensure even delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Mr. Igburugbu also urged the separatists to desist from threatening the unity and stability of the nation.

“I have been on the throne for 58 years and I don’t want the country to break up.

“‎In unity, we should stand and divided we fall. All I want is unity and good governance.

‘‘All I want is a united Nigeria. The North should not drive the Ibos and the Ibos should not drive the Hausas. All we want is unity,” he said.

The monarch described the recent calls for restructuring of the nation as “highly political.”

He also called on the governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekeowe and the students of the institution to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman appealed to the federal government to award contract for the construction of the road from Yenagoa to the institution for effective development of the riverine area.

Mr. Edward told the monarch that the visit was for him to have firsthand knowledge of the institution, adding that the third Governing Council was inaugurated on May 11.

He commended the monarch for his assistance during the assessment tour of the institution and sought his help in prevailing on the federal government to construct access road to the institution.

(NAN)