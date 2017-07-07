Osinbajo orders security reinforcement in Cross River communities where 150 were killed in violence

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday ordered security agencies to take urgent steps to avert further breakdown of law and order in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River.

The order followed violence between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities which led to loss of about 150 lives and several property.

The Director-General of the Cross River State Emergency Management, John Inaku, had confirmed the casualty on Tuesday.

“Between June 27 and 29 the people of Wanikade and Wanihem communities both in Yala Local Government Area of the state were involved in a communal war.

“As a result of the bloody war, 14,000 people have been displaced, 1,233 houses were destroyed, while over 150 persons have lost their lives,” he said.

A statement late Thursday by the Acting President’s Spokesman, Laolu Akande, directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to liaise with the state government toward sending relief materials to affected communities.

Mr. Osinbajo condemned the recent communal conflict in the area, and appealed to warring communities to embrace peace to enable government to find lasting solution to the crisis.

This was not the first time both communities clashed over issues of land ownership.

The June 27 and June 29 clash appeared to be the most devastating, as it left the community deserted.

Wanikade and Wanihem communities both share boundaries with Benue.

Persons displaced by the conflict were currently being camped at Efiola-Emokpe community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue.

(NAN)

