Obaseki swears in 18 Edo commissioners

Godwin Obaseki [Photo credti: Naij.com]
Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday inaugurated 18 commissioners to constitute the Edo State Executive Council.

The commissioners are Yekini Idaiye, Ohonbamu Paul, E. Agbale, Emmanuel Usoh, Magdalene Ohenhen, and Amiolemen Osahon.

Others are Joseph Ughioke‎, Mika Amonokha, Mariam Abubakar, ‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎, Erimona Oye‎, Yinka Omoregbe‎, Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, Monday Osaigbovo, Christopher Adesotu, Jimoh Ijegbai‎, Okun Reginald, and David Osifo‎.

Three of the commissioners are women.

The new commissioners were not assigned portfolios during their swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Obaseki warned the commissioners against corruption. He challenged them to come up with innovative solutions that would help develop the state.

The governor told the commissioners that they were appointed based on their nomination by their various local government areas and that they should strive to live up to the confidence reposed in them.

