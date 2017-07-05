Rivers Senator Sekibo raises alarm over alleged attempts to frustrate appeal

George Thompson Sekibo
George Thompson Sekibo

A senator, George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers), has raised alarm over attempts to frustrate his right to appeal the ruling of the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that sacked him on June 28.

He said over a week now since the ruling was delivered, his lawyers were yet to receive a copy of the ruling so as to study and file his appeal.

He alleged that the Chairman of the Tribunal has been at large and attempts to reach him or other members have proved abortive.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr. Sekibo pleaded that he should be allowed to have his day in the Appeal Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Abuja sacked Mr. Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The three-member panel sitting at Apo Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory affirmed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andrew Uchendu, and declared him the winner of the December 10, 2016 rerun election.
The court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a certificate of return to Mr. Uchendu.

(NAN)

