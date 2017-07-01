Kidnappers of school principal’s wife demand N3 million ransom

Related News

Kidnappers who abducted Edith Moron, the wife of the principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa, have demanded a ransom of N3 million to free her.

Moron Pereowei, who confirmed the kidnap of his wife, said the abductors had established contact with the family.

The incident occurred about 2.03 a.m. on Friday at their residence at Azikoro Village, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

A family source said the armed gunmen numbering about 12 gained access into the principal’s home after breaking in through a window.

The hoodlums pointed gun at Edith’s brother, whom they used to lure the principal and his wife to come out of the bedroom.

According to the source, when the Principal and his wife came out, their attackers shot at the house repeatedly to scare them and to make it clear they were serious with the operation.

The kidnappers shot the principal’s wife in the leg before whisking her away.

The family source said the 12-member gang divided themselves into two groups with two going inside for the operation, while 10 persons mounted guard on the premises and outside the residence.

The source, who is a secondary school teacher, said the kidnappers allegedly ransacked the house, stole some money and other valuables before whisking away their victim to an unknown destination.

”The bullet fired at the house touched the wife on the leg. They took the wife and left the husband. About 12 of them came for the operation, 10 persons were outside, while two were in the house,” he said.

On the demand for ransom the source said: ”The family of the victim has been discussing with them. The abductors said they should come with N3m.

“The family even talked to the principal’s wife,” he said.