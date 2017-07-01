Police arrest seven suspected female cultists in Akwa Ibom

Related News

Seven young women are among suspected cultists arrested recently in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, the police have said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Don Awunah, said on Friday that the women were arrested in May at Ikot Udota community, alongside 12 young men, also suspected to be cultists.

Mr. Awunah said the police cordoned off an area where the suspects were playing drums, dancing and shooting guns before they were arrested.

Mr. Awunah, who was briefing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, on the successes recorded in crime-fighting in the state, gave the names of the arrested men as Ubong Ekpene, Effiong Effiong and Umium Uwe.

Others suspects are Vincent Isaac, Smart Besembe, Philip David, Simon Ekpenyong, Ubong Akpan, NdikponkeAbasi Udoh, Mfonabasi Robert, Nsini Ekanem, Ekom Ekong, and Ntiedo Bob.

The police did not give the names of the female suspects.

The police said they recovered from the suspects, one human skull, four locally-made pistols, two live cartridges and eight expended cartridges, seven drums and charms, as well as a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Cult-related violence and killing have been on the increase of late in Akwa Ibom, with Ikot Ekpene, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun and Eket local government areas identified as hotspots for cult operations in the state.

The police commissioner, Mr. Awunah, in February mentioned the names of the 21 cult groups he said were operating in the state.