Delta governor, Okowa, proceeds on leave; hands over to deputy

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa [Photo: Ebal's Blog]
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa [Photo: Ebal's Blog]

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has proceeded on a 15-day leave as part of his annual vacation.

The governor’s spokesperson, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement on Thursday that the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, will act as governor while Mr. Okowa is away.

The governor has transmitted a letter to that effect to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly in line with the provisions of Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Mr. Aniagwu said.

The Governor, who is expected to resume work on July 12, has urged the people to support the deputy governor in his function as the acting governor of the state.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.