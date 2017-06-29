Delta governor, Okowa, proceeds on leave; hands over to deputy

Related News

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has proceeded on a 15-day leave as part of his annual vacation.

The governor’s spokesperson, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement on Thursday that the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, will act as governor while Mr. Okowa is away.

The governor has transmitted a letter to that effect to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly in line with the provisions of Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Mr. Aniagwu said.

The Governor, who is expected to resume work on July 12, has urged the people to support the deputy governor in his function as the acting governor of the state.