Governor Emmanuel’s aide resigns over ‘lack of basic work tools’

An aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Chris Okorie, has resigned his appointment with the Akwa Ibom government.

Mr. Okorie, who was a special assistant to the governor on electoral matters, tendered his resignation letter Wednesday to the governor through the secretary to the state government, Etekamba Umoren.

The resignation letter reads, “Please recall that by letter with Ref No SSG/AKS/S/253/Vol.13/245 dated 1 December, 2015, I was appointed Special Assistant on Electoral Matters (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District).

“Twenty (20) months down the road Your Excellency, I am yet to be assigned duties commiserate with my status and pedigree, nor provided with the basic work tools, not even an office space.

“Worst still, there is no hope that this situation will improve in the nearest future.

“Therefore, Your Excellency, I do hereby resign my appointment as Special Assistant on Electoral Matter with effect from today, 28 June, 2017, to enable me channel my energy into other activities which I believe will ultimately be to the benefit of our beloved state.”

Mr. Okorie is a former chairman of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area. His resignation may be seen as a political setback to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state and Governor Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Mr. Okorie has decamped from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr. Okorie to ask if it was true that he had joined the APC, he responded, “Not yet.”