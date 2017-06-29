Akwa Ibom secures N32 billion World Bank loan to control flood, erosion

Related News

The Akwa Ibom Government said on Thursday that it has secured N32 billion loan from the World Bank to control flood and erosion in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed this in Uyo when he declared open a two-day workshop on “Enhancing Disaster Management in Akwa Ibom State.”

Represented by his deputy, Moses Ekpo, Mr. Emmanuel said that disasters do not respect climes or geopolitical locations, adding that they could only be subdued by knowledge and preparedness.

According to him, the state government has not relented in embarking on several measures to address the menace of erosion and flooding across the state to alleviate the plight of the people.

“The Government has successfully secured collaboration with the World Bank for a N32 billion project which would be executed in partnership with the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management project to control flood and erosion in the state.

“My administration in the last two years has placed premium on efforts at interventions during moments of disasters such as fire outbreaks, building collapse, floods and windstorm,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

The governor added that the state government had spent about N100 million to provide relief materials to disaster victims in the last one year.

Mr. Emmanuel said that the workshop would raise priority index of disaster management approach to create a corporate safety consciousness among people of the state.

In his remarks, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, commended the state government for organising the workshop.

Mr. Maihaja, who was represented by Ben Oghenah, official of the agency, said that lessons from the workshop should be used to encourage other states.

He said that NEMA would continue to come to the rescue of people in disaster period.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the workshop attracted participants from security agencies, Red Cross, media among others.