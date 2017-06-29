Akwa Ibom to hold local government elections in November

Related News

Local government elections in Akwa Ibom State have been fixed for November 11.

The State Independent Electoral Commission in a notice issued on Wednesday requested political parties to submit names of their candidates at the commission’s headquarters in Uyo.

Political parties have 14 days to indicate their interest to participate in the election, according to the notice, signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Gloria Ukpong.

The 31 local government councils in the state have been run by unelected officials, handpicked by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, since he assumed office two years ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how despite being one of Nigeria’s wealthiest states, the governor last month complained that Akwa Ibom had no money to conduct the local elections in the state.

“The prevailing economic situation is not conducive for us to conduct local government elections. We cannot borrow money on high-interest rates from bank for elections,” Governor Emmanuel had said.

The governor, however, made a U-turn recently and said the state was ready to conduct the elections.