Why I sacked all my commissioners – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing journalists on Sunday
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing journalists on Sunday

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers says the dissolution of the State Executive Council is to ensure better performance of the machinery of government and move the state forward.

The governor stated this on Sunday at a Thanksgiving service over the victory of Evans Bipi, the Majority Whip of the State House of Assembly in the rerun election for Ogu/Bolu state constituency in the House of Assembly.

Mr. Wike noted that the dissolution was carried out at the right time after due consultation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“The dissolution was done to enable the machinery of government to move the state forward; this is when you know those who are loyal and those who are not loyal.

“There is no crack in government; we are working together. The dissolution was done in consultation with the leadership of PDP in the state,” Mr. Wike said.

According to him, his administration will work with those who are loyal while those who are not loyal will be dropped.

“Those who are not loyal will be shown the way out, those who are loyal will come back. When you are going into another dispensation, you have to put things in order,” Mr. Wike said.

The governor, who also assured that his administration would continue to deliver on its electoral promises to the people, commended Mr. Bipi for his unwavering loyalty at all times.

“When people never gave us hope, Evans Bipi was reliable; Bipi is a very loyal and committed person,” he said.

The governor said that Mr. Bipi was among the first group of supporters that the party had in the state.

Mr. Wike lauded the people of Ogu/Bolo council for supporting Mr. Bipi all through the re-run elections in the area.

The governor urged contractors handling rehabilitation of schools in Ogu/Bolo council to ensure early completion.

Mr. Bipi, in his remarks, reiterated the resolve of the people of Ogu/Bolo to support the Wike-led government.

The former First lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, former members of the Rivers Executive Council, religious leaders and Caretaker Committee Chairmen graced the occasion.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • DanJ

    Please remember that loyalty to the state is equally important.

    People that can look you in the eyes and tell you the truth may be the ones want to ensure you leave a good legacy behind.

    I suspect a lot of leaders look back and wonder…”how could I have blown away all the opportunities when passed by?”

    Firstly, because people mastered the art of telling you only what you want to hear and secondly, because, you only listened and interpreted everything said to you in the manner you felt most comfortable with.

    If a person or adviser tells you something silly, in your quiet moment please ponder upon it in a non-judgemental manner and if necessary, ask for further clarification.

  • Bright Henry

    Why does this man always use the house of God as a press release center. Is it that he doesn’t know what to say and where to say it?
    However, looking at events that led to this dissolution and reading between the lines of what he just said about loyalty and disloyalty, I am very certain something went wrong.
    Let the sacked commissioners speak first. The weeks ahead will be interesting.