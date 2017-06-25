We are not Biafrans, Akwa Ibom group says

Akwa Ibom on the Nigerian map

A socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, has protested against the reported inclusion of the state in an imaginary Biafran map.

The group accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, of including Akwa Ibom and other states within the south-south region of Nigeria on the Biafran map without consulting them.

It said it considered the inclusion an act of disrespect and provocation.

“We wish to remind the concerned Igbos that this senseless arrogance and callous disrespect for the Ibibio person, an endemic and pathological trait of their extraction has been at the core of the differences of our two nationalities,” the group said in a statement signed by its President, Monday Etokakpan, and Secretary General, James Edet.

“And so as it was in the first republic, so it is now and so shall it be in times to come. Ibibio has nothing in common with Igbo. To wit, we differ in ancestry, culture, beliefs, character traits, language, food, names, dressing and all.”

The group said if Nigeria were to break up today, Akwa Ibom would be “at home and in league with our kin and kindred in the proposed Atlantic Republic consisting of present States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.

“Our Capital City shall be Port Harcourt, our Currency and Language shall both be Lanti.”

The group said that Akwa Ibom, for now, prefers to stay within the Nigeria federation.

“If the Igbos will be honestly desirous, sincerely determined and eventually successful in breaking away from Nigeria, we the Ibibio people in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States will be totally indifferent and will only be here to bid them fare-well.

“As a distinct and independent-minded people of over seven million in population we will continue to weigh our options in the Nigerian chase board and make the right moves the way we want it, in the direction we want, at the time we want and will partner with whomever we want to, if we must partner with anyone, to serve our best interest,” the group said.

The group said it was “unfortunate though not surprising” for the northern youth to order the Igbos to leave the north before October 1. It blamed the situation on the country’s refusal to start a process of restructuring the federation.”

The call by the northern group has been condemned by state and federal officials.

“We call on Northern Nigeria opinion leaders, elders, religious and political leaders and indeed the Federal Government to do the needful in reining in this mindless radicalism from their youth,” the group said.

“Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio would like to remind the northern Nigerians that no one, youth or elders, in the country has the monopoly of violence and that the lives and legitimately acquired property of the Ibibio person means the world to us.

“Therefore, no harm must befall them wherever they have chosen to live in Nigeria and indeed anywhere on the surface of the earth. Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio believes and will ensure that the Ibibio people exact pound for pound, flesh for flesh and life for life if necessary,” the group said.

  • Base Okonjo

    Well said. Congratulations for making ur position clear

  • obiora

    But Biafrans are not begging You.

    • ACTION MAN

      You get sense so? What MMI is saying that the Igbo Biafra agitators have right to secede if they can but that they should force the Ibibio into it.

      • Paschal Charles

        Do you know that Igbo tribe is the majority in your so called South South ?

        • concernednigerian

          How many of those so called ‘Igbo tribes of the South-South’ have announced that they want to follow the South-East into Biafra?

          • Julius

            None !

          • Paschal Charles

            Conduct referendum and see how many Igbos who are in support of Biafra or not. Your country Nigeria is a dead country which no one wants to identify him self with. Yoruba and and any other ethnic group who does not wish to join Biafra should join the Fulani in their one Nigeria project but as for Biafrans we have already declared our stand and no going back. Even if it has to be only 5states of the present South East that will make up Biafra republic we will still do better than Nigeria. The population in the presented 5 states creation of the Fulani Military heads of State allotted to the South East even out numbered that of Ghana, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast , Liberia , Sierra Leone etc but I am assuring you that no Igbo blood will vote to remain in Nigeria weather in your so called South South or in the 5 states of South East during the upcoming referendum . Anambra currently has the largest gas deposit untapped , Enugu has the second largest coal deposit in Africa , Imo and Abia are currently producing oil , Ebonyi state alone can feed Biafrans with proceeds from Agriculture. Beside the natural resources Biafra Nation will concentrate more in technology and this is where their strength will lie . River Niger will be converted to Seaport and all export and import in Biafra land will use River Niger route sea route to access the world market. So Mr Concernednigerian no one is begging any body to join Biafra .

          • Neo

            Even if it has to be only 5states of the present South East that will make up Biafra republic we will still do better than Nigeria…your take!

            My take and biting truth…. No other ethnic nationality in Nigeria wants to have anything to do with irredeemably domineering, pathologically arrogant bunch whose natural inclination to crime is unfathomable!

        • ACTION MAN

          That is a fraudulent assumption and evil conclusion. Even the unborn knows that Nigeria’s census figures are not only grossly inaccurate but a grand fraud. Let’s do it the way of BVN or electronic cards readers/voters cards system and you will shamelessly realise that your are in the minority. Your brother Mr. Festus Odimegwu and Igbo man who i respect so much wanted to correct this fraud but some of you joined forces with the evil men in the north and south west to remove him from the National Population Commission. Although it was the same thread of arrogance common to this enthic group that made him made those statements that cost his job else he would have made a great change but he missed the moment. Igbos need to be strategic and not lousy and arrogant in pursuing their ethnic agenda. You dont have to force anyone into biafra. Even some igbos within the igbos dont want it. Do your reserch well. Thats my point.

          • Paschal Charles

            Concentrate on your tribe and leave the Igbos alone. Igbos have chosen to take their destiny in their hands. You can continue being slave to your Fulani masters but as Biafrans we are already out of this nonsense country you call Nigeria.

          • Neo

            Please remember to leave Akwa Ibom behind as you go. You hia me so?

    • ACTION MAN

      You get sense so? What MMI is saying is that the Igbo Biafra agitators have right to secede if they can but that they should not force the Ibibio into

      • obiora

        It has nothig to do with sense or nosense. What I mean is there is no need to to press to say You do not want to be Biafra as someone is there telling you to be. Or will you too forget to bury your people that Died in that War or do they died in vain?

        • ACTION MAN

          Your they are not begging them but you want to force them in by putting their area in the illegal map of a nonexisting and would-never-exist country called Biafra. It is this pathological arrogance of some Igbo’s and their unrepentant love and worship of money would never ever allow any other tribe agree of being under the same roof with them.

    • amazing2012

      Losers !

    • Julius

      Yes, you are..just like your mossob went to the North begging the small pikins Arewa boys !

    • Neo

      Then expunge Akwa Ibom from that treacherous biafraud map of yours!

  • Taster

    Old news

  • amazing2012

    Igbos are losers !?

    • ita ekpo

      I6i don’t blame you but the igbo siding cause you to say that.

    • uchenna

      Amazing 2012. Do you know how are loser looks like. He looks like all other parts Nigeria that is campaigning against Biafra restoration. All other part of Nigeria pleading with igbos not to go. All other parts of Nigeria blackmailing igbos for agitating for safe rule. We are republicans and we no longer want this hegemonic system that ties us down for ages. By now what we should be discussing is out market index, the latest technoloy from Biafra land, host of greatest sports events in african soil like olympics and world cup. Etc. South Africa was able to do it because white south Africanside were involved. Biafra is the heartbeat of Africa. We are breaking free. We don’t want this rat race anymore. One step forward, three steps backwards. Africa in general and nigeria in particular are laughing stock the world over. Enough is enough. Those of you that are comfortable with being ruled and controlled like cows, enjoy your Nigeria. We are out of here.

      • amazing2012

        No body is complaining about any body seceding Nigeria. In fact people have made it easier for you to actuallize your dream by asking, begging you and forcing you leave and goto your region. You can see how the whole world is begging to allow you to stay. Shamelessly, how your elders come out to say “Igbos will not leave and seek help, and beg for protection”.
        Igbos are ingrate ! And never marginalize !!
        Marginalizbh. ing who?
        Nigeria have 250 tribes, out of these numbers, 3 namely Igbo, Hausa, are majority and dominated all the remaining 247 tribes. Furthermore, these 3 were followed by second major tribes such as Kanuri, Igala, Tiv, ijaw, itsekeri, Orobo, Calabari, ibira, nupe, idoma, kaba, birom, (apologies if I missed your tribe).
        It is satanic, biased, greed, selfishly, curse, and mocking the remaining 247 tribes for any of these 3 major tribes to claim, agitate, complain, and cry over marginalization !
        1. Ephesians 4:19 Who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness.
        2. “Yea, they are greedy dogs b which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter. -Isaiah 56:11
        3. He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not. -Proverbs 21:26
        4. He that is greedy of gain troubleth his own house; but he that hateth gifts shall live. -Proverbs 15:27
        5. So are the ways of every one that is greedy of gain; which taketh away the life of the owners thereof. -Proverbs 1:19
        6. Like as a lion that is greedy of his prey, and as it were a young lion lurking in secret places. -Psalms 17:12

        • brightasuquoakpan

          When you are giving history,please read well so that you will not pollute young minds.The fourth largest tribe in Nigeria is Ibibio followed by Ijaw.Please take correction

          • amazing2012

            Thank you, i alrady tender an apology. i am sorry, please.

  • amazing2012

    Everybody knows Igbos and everybody is afraid to be with Igbos! What a bunch of losers !?!?!

    • Paschal Charles

      Who is begging any one to join Biafra . He talks about South South but does he know how many Igbo communities that made up his so called South South zone? The fear of Biafra Repubic is hunting a lot of people.

      • Julius

        The fear or people being disgusted about the Ibos ?

      • topman

        This is an arrogant statement. Who are the Ibos in this case? Ibo group are just invaders of the land of south south region…… just for your information…..we have a lot of Ikwerre/Etche land in South Eastern Nigeria. The present day Arochukwu territory belongs to people of Ibibio. Aba was originally owned by Anan people of Akwa Ibom state. Anambra people are from Benin. present day Egbema, Ugwuta etc where with their brothers Ogba, Ahoada, Ikwerre, Etche in Rivers state which we are all aware that histirically, they migrated from Benin kingdom . Ebonyi state, are people of Ogoja/ Efik of present day Cross Rivers state but where sent to join you in south east due to boundary adjustment. The Ibo man has just a confounded space, and as a result to this, they killed,changed peoples histories and origin to claim lands territories that never belonged to them. please!!!!!!!!!!!! wise up those days of your ideological supreme position is gone.

      • Neo

        Who is begging any one to join Biafra?

        Check your treacherous map again! The fact remains…count AKWA IBOM out of your DECEPTIVE biafraud. There is no fear ANYWHERE!! Akwa Ibom people are just putting their senses to good use. Period!!!

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    Dy dear, Mr. Mboho, take it easy. The quit notice served on all Igbos living in the North was deliberately turned upside down. There was no where did the Northern Youth group call for violence. The notice, to my understanding, is just for them to leave the region for them to have a genuine refrerrendum for their Biafra. We are indeed, ware of your stand and the line of action to take, should Biafra come to pass. Your people also have the right to take whatever decision they deem fit.

  • Dan maikoko

    It looks like biafra has the support of everybody except the igbos. The best way to actualize the sovereign state of biafra is for the igbos to peacefully disengage from all parts of the the zoo even if to secure their investments. Next is to tell their reps to file for secession. No need for any referendum . if the nigerian zoo will dare to oppose this move politically in the NASS or militarily as was the case in 1967, then biafrans should peacefully file the same request at the United Nations under the right to self determination charter of the UN.

    • ita ekpo

      Igbo are the biggest problem in this struggle. No others tribe oppose to what is going on only igbo never want their people to free.

    • marc umeh

      Meanwhile the igbos can start the plan for a nuclear power plant in Aba , a computer center in Owerri and Enugu , Iron and steel in Onitsha etc.
      Wonders will happen !!!!

  • Emeka Ndukwe

    Biafrans live in U.S., Ghana, CDR, China, Portugal, Brazil, and almost every parts of the world. Noone in these countries has ever asked us to leave their country because we do not belong there. Here, in this case, the Hausa-Fulani are asking Biafrans to leave their country because we do not want to be joined with them in a single country. It is simple then to compare this Hausa-Fulani or Arewa nation and the rest of the world. It is either they have something that the rest of the world do not have or they lack something which the rest of the world has. The conclusion is simple: they do not have something that the rest of the world has. And that something is civilization. They are simply not civilized. But then, is it them or the Nigerian government that made the threat? The answer is that the threat was made, instigated, fashioned and executed by the Nigerian government. The wanted to achieve two things: (1) Cause internal wrangglings among Igbos who they believe will be in turmoil because of properties (2) to make it look like there is another comparable movement from the Haisa-Fulani, and therefore a face off between the Hausa-Fulani and the Igbo. Their intention is create a turmoil and then come in to “settle” the quarrel. This is the lecture they got from their British masters. You can see how the little man called Vice president has been running around in the name of settling a quarrel that never existed. He wants to say, okay, both of you IPOB and Arewa, back down. IPOB “give peace a chance” – Nigerian Language, you can see that Arewa has backed down. But that is a mistake. IPOB is not interested in Arewa and,indeed, had nothing to do with Arewa or no Arewa. IPOB has problem with Nigeria and not any one people. Neither Arewa nor Odua nor middle whatever mean anything to IPOB. This is the simple truth. Recall that even though they approved of the activities of Niger Delta Avengers, IPOB did not work with them. So even when Niger Delta Avengers slowed down, IPOB remained unaffected. IPOB is the resolve of the entire Ibo race; so those threatening to jail people should be prepared to take in over 40 million prisoners.

    • amazing2012

      You are pathetic ignorant ! Igbos want to leave, insist they must leave and now they are asks to leave, so what is the problem? Lacking or not lacking is not the issue. But you want to leave, then leave the road is free !

      • Julius

        Bro, you know it’s all a fraud. They do not want to leave. THey are a joke !

    • Fred Duke

      All we’re saying is that Akwa Ibom state will never be in your Biafra Republic. FOOLSTOP. We can’t forget in a hurry how your parents killed our parents to claim ttheir farmlands. One man would claim a whole village. Such greed is not part of a typical Akwa Ibom man. We don’t have the same culture, so you people are free to leave this stinking Nigeria, but we will take our time and play our games right in this “Naija Chess Board” . When it doesn’t favour us, we will leave or align with whoever we want iff that would be in our best interest. BUT WE WILL NEVER BE IN YOUR BIAFRA REPUBLIC.

      • aisha ani

        How about we just make every state a country?

        • Julius

          Hahahahahahahaha !..good question ! U go kill me oooo !

      • Emeka Ndukwe

        @Fred or whatever.
        You can say all that above to those Ibos who care about you and being together with you. I don’t care where you want to be or anything about you. Even above, you can see that I see Biafra as an Igbos state – made up of all Ibos wherever they are – as long as they say “Bia” . If you have been following my statements, in all blogs and papers , you will find that I do not want you or anything that looks like you around Biafra. So, that should make both of us comfortable. I was only using the opportunity to discuss something which happened recently – I.e. The Arewa and Nigeria government thing. In fact the fact that I did not talk about the man subject of the post above should show you that I do not give a hoot about it. Finally, I want you to understand that those days when the Ibo position was weakened by their insistence on holding onto a relationship with those around them, whom they regarded as brothers, is gone. We, I and those with me, are not leaning towards anybody. We are taking full responsibility for our lives and our destiny in our hands. You can go on playing your chess. We are not playing chess or scrabble. We want to build a life for our coming generations. And we do not need you, or whatever you think you have, to do that. The lives of our children and continuous existence among Gods creation is not a game to us.Some of you decieve yourself by making all kinds of claim that without you, or some sycophants among our kit and kin, Biafra will have problems with sea and all that. But just wait and see what happens. When a referendum comes, we shall know where the borders of Ibo land are. I appreciate you civilized contribution even though you seem ill unformed. But it does not matter. I lived in your place for long and heard much about the accusations you made; and finding it too irritating and disgusting, I don’t want to talk about it. So peace be with you in Jesus name, Amen

        • Neo

          Mr man! I don’t give the donkey’s rear end that you don’t care about anything. The bottom line is AKWA IBOM IS NOT AND WILL NEVER BE PART OF YOUR IMAGINARY AND DECEPTIVE BIAFRA. We know your (the igbos) trademark and we can’t be deceived. Get that into your arrogant and hopelessly grandiose head and get lost!!

  • Frank Bassey

    Yes. But we refuse to be enslaved by the North under any guise.

  • The Spiritual Man

    Be careful ..sensless pronouncement….who was Effiong?

    • Julius

      I’m sure you will bully and invade them to make them a part of your republic…right ?

      • uchefelix1@yahoo.co.uk

        Julius of yesterday. What do you know about bullying. If you think igbos will bully you. Now do you call the one that is happening now in your paradise Nigeria. The question you should sincerely ask yourself is Are you happy now in the so called nigeria?. Anyway, no time for banter one us clear. The Almighty Igbos are going home. And we advise you to remain in your lovely and organised Nigeria. But mark it, when Biafrans shot the door of acceptance, it will be too late for people to join the great Republic. The kingdom of God on earth. Seriously, we igbos do not and have not needed you people to thrive in our businesses. The exodus havery started. The children of God are on the march. You people should make haste before its too late.This confused fairytale Republic of yours is yet to be established. Today is delta rep. Yesterday was rondel. Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu have eaten deep into the fibre of nigerians. They caneed no longer cohesively calculate and articulate. ALL HAIL BIAFRA.

        • Julius

          Yeah sure !

        • KG

          What a shame that a man like Kanu is able to get your likes to worship him. In as much as I would like Nigeria to remain as one, I think it’s about time they let you lots leave, but before you do that at least define the boundaries of what is Biafra.

  • Peace Forall

    God did not create us as Nigerians, but Lord Lugard, an ignorant British rogue who decided to marry a rich wife to a poor husband without seeking their opinion. Nigeria has never worked in the past, nigeria is not working presently and nigeria can never work in future with constitutional law and Sharia law. Dwarfism can never be cured no matter how sumptuously fed. 100 years unworkable and unwanted marriage contract has expired, divorce must be pronounced. The earlier we go our separate ways the better for all. The civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right, therefore the agitation and restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty are justified by international law and practice. Biafrans want a peaceful REFERENDUM to allow the Biafrans to determine their fate in this unwanted and unworkable union as it’s done in every civilized society any other thing apart from that is a call and invitation to arm conflict and war. There is no amount of unity sermon that will deter our determination to restore Biafra. As long as we Biafran youths are concerned Biafra must be restored.

    • adnoy

      God is the one creating and naming countries?

  • Adenike Grace

    Akwa Ibom State will be the one of biggest city in Biafra’s Nation, I am advising Akwa Ibom State, have full confidence in Biafra’s Freedom

  • Julius

    Lmaooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo !!. Over to you kanu !. I keep telling these fraudulent delusional biafools that nobody wants to be a part of their fake country. Now, let kanu respond and bully them. Kanu and his gangs are counting on their oil !!

    • logmein2nite

      Two men seat in a room and compose a letter your Yoruba dirty anus will start laughing hysterically. Whether you laugh or not Biafra is coming closer every day and the results of the referendum will drive home the final nail on the coffin of your miserable life.

      • Julius

        Plus another man in Rivers state ! lolz@2 men. See how bullies behaves..they don’t want you but, you won’t believe them. Na wa oo .Losers of the 1st order !!

  • KG

    They should annex Cameroon and make it part of Biafra. The rest of us will happily remain in Nigeria

    • Lt. Col. Mariam

      Have you figured out what the Nigerian “chase” board looks like?
      Mind cluing me in?
      AND WHERE IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA? DID HE ABDICATE HIS OFFICE?

    • marc umeh

      And Akwa Ibom can be part of the Arewa Republic .

  • brightasuquoakpan

    This is well said,Ibibio should be well respected.You can not swallow them,if you want Ibibio to be part of biafra,you should not include us rather talk us into it.People are wiser by the day.

    • logmein2nite

      See this imp, the one Hausa has been lording over you, did they talk you into it? Every lizard is now talking and heaving shoulders because Nnamdi Kanu and Igbos have bravely opened the door for all. Anu npam, did IPOB even consult the Igbos? Those who heard their message on Radio Biafra independently signed up to be members. If there is a referendum you can cast your vote to remain in Nigeria with Fulani herdsmen, nobody is begrudging you. Of course Igbos have nothing in common with Ibibios; we’re a very industrious and hardworking people, but so are Edo people, and the Ijaws are brave. I wonder what Ibibio has in common then with the Bini and Ijaw. But whatever it is, its your tough luck. Good riddance to people of slavish, servant mentality.

      • brightasuquoakpan

        That is how an average people from there think and talk but time will tell how powerful you
        are to annex Akwa Ibom and South South

  • marc umeh

    It is always a great people that start a movement . The rest fall in line when they must. It is way too early to take sides.