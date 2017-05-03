Nigerian govt approves N54 billion for road linking Akwa Ibom, Cross River

Related News

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved N54 billion for the reconstruction of Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene road linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The Ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the end of the FEC meeting held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He stated that the road would boost socio-economic activities and improve the performance of the economy by reducing journey time, the cost of doing business and also create more job opportunities.

“The Ministry of Power Works and Housing had just one memorandum. It was for the award of the Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene route linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River states with a spur to Ibede Itan, the road project was approved for award to Messrs Julius Berger Plc.

“So, we expect that all of the problems that have been associated with that road which was constructed for well over 40 years ago which has outgrown its design life and also its design capacity, those problems will now be frontally responded to by the award of this contract.

“We will do the best to quickly mobilise the contractor to site with the onset of the rainy season and am sure that by this time next year, it will be a better story, a better journey time experience in that area of the country.

“So, this is consistent with the promise of the administration to improve the growth and the performance of the economy by reducing journey time, the cost of doing business and the ease of transport and so on and so forth and also create jobs that would arise from the period of construction,’’ he said.

The Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, also disclosed that the FEC approved N1.5 billion for projects in the aviation sector.

He disclosed that the Council approved the appointment of transaction advisers for the establishment of national carriers, establishment of aviation leasing company and establishment of maintenance repair and overhaul centre.

He said advisers were also approved for the establishment of Aerotropolis or airport city and for the concession of the nation’s airports

“Today in Council, we took the memo for the appointment of those transaction advisers to carry out the advisory services on establishment of national carriers, establishment of aviation leasing company and establishment of maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) centre, establishment of aerotropolis or airport city as you may call it and of course the concession of our airports.

“It was considered and all of them were divided into six groupings and they were awarded to Messrs Luftansa consulting/TN Aero FGE for the national carrier, then the aviation leasing company was awarded to Messrs Arrow.

“Then the concession of airports was awarded to Messrs Infrata Dantens, while the establishment of MRO was awarded to Messrs Arrow, then aerotropolis and agro cargo terminals was given to JEBB, all of these were at different amount but the total sum was N1.524,492,863.62.

“Council had graciously approved, these will signal the kick start of all of these activities within the industry of transportation and aviation,’’ he said.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed that the Council approved contract verification of the diary irrigation project located along Kano and Jigawa states.

He explained that the project, which is about 2,300 hectares, was abandoned after reaching 50 per cent completion.

“It has been abandoned for almost 20 years. As you are aware it has been the policy of the federal ministry of water resources to put priority on ongoing projects.

“This particular project happens to be one of the priority projects. Having been abandoned for over 17 years it is not easy to just move back to site.

“We have to do a more detailed analysis of the scope of work to know how much work is needed to complete the project and how much it will cost.’’

According to the minister, there is already a provision for the project in the 2016 budget and it has also been included in the 2017 budget.

He said: “We are hoping that by the time they finish this project we will be able to come back to council for approval to continue.”

(NAN)