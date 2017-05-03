Police nab two over kidnap of polytechnic founder

The Police in Akwa Ibom have arrested two persons linked to the kidnapping of Sure Foundation Polytechnic founder, Idongesit Udom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Donald Awunah, disclosed this to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday.

Mr. Awunah stated that the suspects were helping the police in their investigation.

He explained that the police were doing their best to ensure that the victim was rescued alive.

“This type of matter does not require force since the life of a person is involved. We are not relenting in our efforts to get the man freed from the kidnappers.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Operation Impact Strategy team have spread their intelligence; very soon, the man will be rescued,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to the civil society to cooperate with security agencies by always giving information on crimes and criminal elements in their neighbourhood for prompt action.

Mr. Udom was abducted by suspected kidnappers outside his country home in Ukanafun while walking to Qua Iboe Church on Sunday, April 9.

(NAN)

