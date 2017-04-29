Whereabouts of 8 sailors abducted off Bayelsa coastline still unknown

Related News

The whereabouts of the eight sailors abducted by suspected pirates off Brass coastline in Bayelsa on Thursday have remained unknown.

The operatives of the Nigerian Navy are making frantic efforts to locate the whereabouts of the sailors recently abducted by unknown gunmen in Bayelsa.

The sailors were reportedly abducted in the Atlantic Ocean, close to Brass waters in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, identified as employees of Tethys Nigeria Limited and Sylver Global Limited, were abducted on April 19, about 17 nautical miles, off Brass terminal.

The gunmen were said to have forcibly boarded the vessel after firing several gunshots in the air to scare the sailors.

The victims are Smart Kungborde, Isaiah Ebiewe, Christopher Wisben, Gabriel Enayon, Sylvester Ovwigho, Mathew Enegbuma and Kelly Shaka.

The suspected pirates stole their victims’ valuables, forced them into their speedboats and drove them to an unknown destination.

It was, however, learnt that troops of the Forward Operation Base, Fomoso, at Egweama in Brass had launched a manhunt for the abductors in order to free the hostages.

Officials at the Central Naval Command Headquarters, Yenagoa, declined comments on the incident.

It was gathered that the ill-fated vessel is owned by a powerful politician and retired ranking naval officer from the state.

The owner of the vessel is said to have established contacts with the gunmen and had gone far in negotiating a ransom to free the abductors.