Hoodlums kill police officer in beer parlour, snatch rifle – Witness

A police officer was on Easter Sunday attacked and killed by unidentified hoodlums who took away his AK-47 rifle.

The victim was reportedly killed in a beer parlour on hospital road in the Bayelsa State capital where he reportedly went to have a drink. His rifle was then stolen.

The incident caused tension in the red light district notorious for prostitution, forcing many eateries and shops to temporarily shut down their business.

A resident who witnessed the attack said the police officer did not know he was trailed to the drinking joint by his attackers who also sat there to drink.

“After taking some bottles of beer, the policeman stood up and went to the backyard to urinate, while holding his riffle.

”But the hoodlums also followed him to the backyard where they attacked and killed him. They fled with his gun,” the witness said.

A police team later stormed and raided shanties occupied by prostitutes in the area in search of the fleeing hoodlums.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, were unsuccessful, as he was said to be in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba.