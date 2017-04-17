Gunmen kill newly sworn-in Local Govt official in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

Four unidentified gunmen have killed the newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Area Secretary, Ime Atakpa.

Mr. Atakpa was shot while in his farm in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday.

His wife, Imo , who disclosed this to newsmen , said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service.

She said prior to the church’s service they decided to check on some pigs in the farm.

While she and the children were in the house, she heard gunshots.

When she tried to find where the sound of the gunfire emanated, she saw four masked men walking away from the compound.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, Chukwu Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

Mr. Okechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said four gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He added that he died on the way to hospital.

“The man was in his farm in Ukanafun LGA when four unidentified gunmen shot him,” he said. 

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.