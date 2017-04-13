Land Grab: Obaseki signs bill to prohibit forceful occupation of Edo lands

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday signed into law a bill prohibiting forceful and illegal occupation of landed property by community development associations, CDAs, in Edo State.

The governor subsequently proceeded to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to present a copy of the new act to the monarch to honour him for his strong campaign against land grabbing.

“The Oba, in his coronation speech, had decried the land grabbing that had characterised the CDAs, which had also affected land acquisition and development by citizens and investors in the state,” a statement by John Mayaki, Mr. Obaseki’s chief press secretary, said Wednesday night.

Mr. Obaseki said he prioritised the signing of the bill because “investment will not thrive in a lawless environment,” in an apparent reference to the chaos and impunity that often come with land grabbing activities.

“My administration believes that the way to sustainable development is to unleash and nurture our productive energy and that of investors,” he added.

The governor observed that Edo State land tenure system in the decades past was “rated as the best,” but recent “nefarious activities” of CDAs have truncated that peaceful arrangement.

He appointed a former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, to head the enforcement task force and supervise all matters relating to the law.

Mr. Obaseki urged the state’s judiciary and security agencies to corporate with Mr. Arase for a diligent implementation of the new law, adding that it would significantly benefit the youth as a result of the various empowerment provisions incorporated therein.