Two expatriates, polytechnic proprietor kidnapped in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom on the Nigerian map
The Akwa Ibom police command on Monday confirmed the abduction of two expatriates from their hotel rooms in Eket, Eket Local Government Area on Sunday.

The command also said that the proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic, Ukanafun, Idongesit Udom, was seized same day while worshipping in a church.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Chukwu Okechukwu, told journalists in Uyo that the police had commenced investigation on the incidents.

He said the police had no information on the identities, workplace and nationalities of the expatriates.

According to him, the police is also working hard to ensure the release of Idongesit Udom, the proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Donald Awunah, led a team of senior police officers to Eket and its environs to secure the release of the expatriates.

“We are aware of the incidents. I am assuring you that efforts are on top gear to rescue them.

“As I am talking to you, the Commissioner of Police and some senior police officers are on ground at Eket and its environs searching for the expatriates men and even the man from Ukanafun,” Mr. Okechukwu said.

