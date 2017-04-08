Police arrest soldier for ‘kidnapping’ woman

Bayelsa Police Command on Saturday said it arrested two suspects, a serving soldier and an engineer, for allegedly kidnapping a lady in Warri, Delta on April 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were paraded before journalists by the state police commissioner, Asuquo Amba, in Yenagoa.

Mr. Amba said the suspects abducted one Aya Beauty, aged 25, from Warri in Delta and took her to Bayelsa and kept her captive in a hotel while demanding a N24 million ransom from her family.

The commissioner said the command also arrested a former soldier, with a military pistol, along Zarama Road, on the East-West road during a stop-and-search operations.

Mr. Amba said the three suspects would be charged to court, as soon as investigations on their involvement in the crimes, were concluded.

Mr. Amba said the kidnappers of Aya Beauty had collected N200,000 from her fiancée before they were arrested. They had reduced the ransom from N24 million ransom to N11 million and later to N200,000.

Mr. Amba said the involvement of the community neighborhood watch and vigilantes in the fight against crime was assisting the command.

He said the command would continue to collaborate with traditional institutions, security and nongovernmental organisation, youth groups and other relevant agencies to make the state crime free.

The commissioner advised sister security agencies to ensure that dismissed officers were profiled and stripped of ammunitions to check the menace of criminally minded ex-servicemen.

According to him, criminally-minded ex-servicemen have tendency to use illicit weapons to terrorise the society. (NAN)

