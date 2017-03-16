Gunmen kill ex-local govt chairman

Related News

The immediate past Chairman of Etsako-East Local Government Council of Edo, Suleiman Afegbua, has been killed by gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Afegbua was attacked and killed in the early hours of Thursday along the Benin-Auchi road by Ogbemudia’s farm.

According to a member of the deceased’s family, Malik Afegbua, the late Mr. Afegbua was on his way to Benin when the incident occurred.

Malik said that the late former council boss was in his Prado SUV with three other occupants when the hoodlums attacked him.

He said only the former chairman was killed by the attackers, while the others escaped.

He also said that he could not say if the incident was a robbery or assassination.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Moses Nkonmbe, confirmed the report.

Mr. Nkonmbe said two of the three co-travellers of the deceased who sustained injuries were already receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He also said that the command had deployed officers from the anti-kidnapping unit and other relevant units to comb the area for possible arrest of the culprits.

The body of the late former chairman was being prepared for burial according to Islamic rites, as at the time of filing this report.

(NAN)