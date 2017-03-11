Bayelsa Polls: Judicial commission submits report

Related News

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violence that characterised the last governorship election in Bayelsa State has submitted its report ‎to Governor Seriake Dickson.

The commission, which was inaugurated o‎n December 14, 2015, was given seven terms of reference and in August 2016 it submitted an interim report to the governor.

The chairman of the Commission, Margaret Akpomiemie, while submitting a final report in four volumes, said the commission called for and received 13 memoranda from the public while 39 witnesses testified and several exhibits were tendered.

She said members of the commission painstakingly went through their duties and expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations will be useful in the conduct of future elections.

“The commission carefully deliberated on the evidence before it both oral and documentary and we are happy to inform you that the commission has successfully completed its assignment,” she stated.

Mrs. Akpomiemie thanked the governor for the opportunity to carry out such assignment, adding that it was personally for her a unique way to end her 20 years of service in the judiciary.

In his response, Mr. Dickson lauded the commission for the diligent work and said the report will be studied in order to come out with actions arising from the recommendations.

‎He said, “This job is very important and so the recommendations and findings will be carefully looked into so that appropriate actions will follow to let people know that there are consequences for misbehavior.

“People should not be allowed to kill, maim and destroy properties in the name and under the guise of elections in this state.”