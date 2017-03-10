Ogbemudia prepared own grave – Son

Related News

Family members on Friday said former Military Governor of the old Bendel State, Samuel Ogbemudia, prepared his own grave before his death.

Samuel Ogbemudia Junior, the eldest child of the deceased, told journalists on Friday at the Iheya family house that the late leader died on Thursday night at a Lagos Hospital.

He said Mr. Ogbemudia, who died at the age of 84, had prepared his grave years ago, besides that of his late mother within the family compound.

Asked if his late father gave any particular reason for the act, he responded saying, “anybody can do that.”

On what he would miss about his late father, Mr. Ogbemudia Junior said, “I will miss everything about him.”

“I, and all those who had contact with him, have all learnt a great deal from him; he was a father, not just to his children, but to all. He was a great man,’’ he said. (NAN)