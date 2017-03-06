Akwa Ibom Speaker declares support for disgraced #BBNaija housemate, Kemen

Related News

Onofiok Luke, Speaker Akwa Ibom State Assembly, on Monday declared his support for Kemen (Ekemini Ekerette ) the disgraced #BBNaija housemate.

Kemen, an indigene of the state, was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) house for sexual misconduct after he fondled Tboss, one of the housemates without her consent.

He performed the act after the other housemates had gone to sleep on Saturday night.

Luke, who took to his official Facebook to expressed his support for Kemen despite deferring public opinion, said, “ We are all humans and are all prone to mistakes.

He said he was surprised at the quick turnaround of fans of Kemen, who is from the state, despite the initial support he received.

He consoled the former housemate and advised him to take solace in the story of Jesus.

“I have never really watched the Big Brother Nigeria, I only follow it activities on the social media.

“ Up until this evening Kemen our son was celebrated online by fans and followers of BBN from our very Akwa Ibom but suddenly, a breaking news of his disqualification from the house and the whole narrative changed and the social media is now saturated with different stories and versions about Kemen and his disqualification.

“Many who before now had celebrated Kemen are in a hurry to crucify him for his mistake(s). My take here is not to hold brief for Kemen…”

Kemen has since come under intense criticism on social media and has become the first housemate to be disqualified from the show.

Kemen is a fitness trainer and model.