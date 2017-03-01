Security agencies meet PDP, APC over Osinbajo’s visit to Akwa Ibom

Related News

Security agencies in Akwa Ibom State, Wednesday, held a meeting with the two main political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to discuss the planned visit of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the state.

Mr. Osinbajo will be arriving Uyo, the state capital, on Thursday for a one-day official visit to the state. He is expected to hold a town hall meeting with the people of the state.

Iniobong Ememobong, the PDP spokesperson in the state, who disclosed the security agencies’ meeting with the political parties through a Facebook post, said the meeting was mainly to fashion out a code of conduct for the parties during the acting president’s visit.

The meeting was held in the morning at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, and was attended by the police commissioner, the director of the State Security Services, SSS, and the commandant of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

It was unanimously agreed that Mr. Osinbajo’s visit wasn’t for political reasons, Mr. Ememobong said in the Facebook post.

Mr. Ememobong said both the PDP and the APC agreed to discourage the display of party insignia and materials at the venue of the town hall meeting and also that the “issues to be addressed should be egalitarian, not partisan or sectional”.

“The State Chairman of the PDP therefore directs that all party faithful should note and comply accordingly,” the PDP spokesperson said.

The PDP was represented at the meeting by Mr. Ememobong and the PDP secretary in the state, Harrison Ekpo, while the APC was represented by its state chairman, Amadu Attai, and the state secretary, Effiong Etuk.