Wike orders arrest of 15 mechanics caught burning tyres, oil

In furtherance of the fight against air pollution in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday ordered the arrest of 15 mechanics engaged in the burning of used tyres and condemned engine oil.

The governor gave the order when he drove by a premises where the burning was taking place.

Mr. Wike, who was returning from Oyigbo where he attended a funeral service, was attracted by a thick black smoke directed into the atmosphere.

He directed his motorcade to stop and went into the large workshop where the mechanics were burning the tyres and condemned engine oil on an open field.

The governor, who was in the company of the former Acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, the state PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, and a former Rivers State Governor, Celestine Omehia, directed the State Fire Service to put out the fire.

He also directed that immediate steps be taken to ensure that the fire did not spread to neighbouring houses in the area.

On the arrest of the mechanics polluting the environment, he said the State Government would liaise with relevant security agencies to ensure they were prosecuted.

Governor Wike said his administration was working with all stakeholders to ensure that the black soot polluting the atmosphere is brought under control.

He said nobody would be allowed to endanger the lives of the people of the state through harmful environmental practices.

The governor assured the people of the State that the Task Force he set up to tackle the black soot menace had been duly empowered to ensure that the state’s environment is safe for all residents.