Federal University, Otuoke, awards scholarships to indigent students, admits 2,430

The Federal University, Otuoke, in Bayelsa, had awarded scholarships to three of its newly admitted 2,430 students to study different courses in the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports on Friday that the Vice-Chancellor, Seth Jaja, announced the awards.

He also presented wheelchairs to five physically challenged persons from Ogbia Local Government.

The beneficiaries are Winifred Betterland of Computer and Informatics Department, Festus Odogwu and David Samuel of English and Communication Studies, respectively.

Mr. Jaja who said that these were parts of the university’s corporate social responsibility, CSR, added that the beneficiaries of the scholarships were indigent students.

He said the action was borne out of the goodwill of the university’s authority to encourage those who were physically impaired within its domain.

He assured the university’s community of its readiness to contribute meaningfully to the growth of its host community.

The vice chancellor also congratulated the newly admitted students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

He said that his administration since its assumption of office had been making efforts to increase its students’ capacity.

“On assumption of office, the major challenge I faced was how to bridge the need-gap in some disciplines in the Faculties of Engineering, Management Sciences and Education which were not available in the university.

“The university overcame this challenge when the National Universities Commission (NUC), after due resource verification of its facilities, personnel and programmes, graciously approved 16 new additional courses.”

He said that this had now encouraged the university to increase its students’ intake from its former 1,500 carrying capacity to 2,500.

The Federal University, Otuoke, is a federal government-owned university located in Otuoke, a town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

The university was established in 2011 and started with 282 pioneer students.

(NAN)