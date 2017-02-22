Police release shocking names of 21 cult groups operating in Akwa Ibom

Related News

The police have identified 21 cult groups operating in different parts of Akwa Ibom State.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Don Awunah, said this on Wednesday during his maiden press briefing at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia.

Mr. Awunah gave the names of the cult group as follows: The Luttons, The Red Skins, St. Stephens, and the Secret Sons of Satan.

Others are September 11 Group, De Well, Debam, Scavengers, Predators, King Cobra, Skylolo, J.V, Bats, Black Cross, Black Ladies, Sons of Night, White Angels, Juniour Buccaneers, as well as the Blood Brotherhood, Musket and the Daughters of Queen Amina.

Mr. Awunah told journalists that the police in February arrested some suspected cultists who were planning to unleash mayhem on innocent members of the public.

The arrested suspects, according to the police, are Emmanuel Bassey, 21; Blessed Udoh, 21; and Inemesit Essien, 21.

Others are Udeme Christopher, 31; Nyaknno Ekanem, 26; Ubong Akpanudo, 27.

Mr. Awunah said the police on February 11 arrested three young men at Ikotobong village, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, who confessed of being members of De-Bam confraternity.

The police commissioner gave the suspects names as Uduakobong Ime, 20; Goodluck Peter, 22; and Udobong Isaac, 20.

The commissioner said cultism was the prevalent crime in the state, followed by kidnap for ransom, murder, and stealing, and that the police command has set up “Operation Impact” to check the situation.

He mentioned the arrest of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals in different operations across the state, and commended the people of the state for their support for the police, as well as the police officers for their dedication to duty.

He thanked the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, and the immediate past commissioner of police in the state, Murtala Mani, for the “excellent security architecture” in the state.

“My posting to Akwa Ibom State is obviously a homecoming to me, having served here previously as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) during which time I enjoyed much goodwill from the good people of this wonderful state,” Mr. Awunah said.

“This is a continuous fight and our success is an indication that if we all work together we can overcome crime and make Akwa Ibom more secured and safer for political and socio-economic development.

“Our policing objectives will be anchored on the people and creative partnership.”