Group wants former university bursar investigated, prosecuted

Some civil society groups led by the Transparency Initiative Nigeria, TIN, on Tuesday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe a former bursar of the University of Calabar, Peter Agi.

Mr. Agi was suspended in August last year by the school management under allegations of fraud, forgery and threat to life.

TIN said following its examination of the crisis rocking the second generation institution, it has unearthed a series of malpractices traceable to the former bursar at the root of the crisis.

The group said it had written to the EFCC to investigate Mr. Agi “and we hope that this time they will rise up to the task”.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the group’s spokesperson, Adodo Solomon, alleged that Mr. Agi’s lack of financial transparency had stalled major construction projects in the university.

The group also accused Mr Agi, who was appointed in 2010, of corrupt enrichment and random abuse of the University rules, appropriation/procurement processes and lack of transparency.

“To our utter dismay, we further gathered from contractors, that Mr. Peter Agi was in the habit of sitting on funds approved for payment to contractors and this stalled major construction projects which should have further etched the University up the ladder of academic glory and acclaim.

“The Joint Council/Senate Committee Investigation report further revealed that Mr. Peter Agi compromised the University of Calabar fees payment portal and in the process, over Two Hundred Million naira remains untraced till date.

“Furthermore, in an attempt to conserve and divert funds, Mr. Agi deprived several departments of the university of funds needed for procurement of critical equipment and projects, thus these deprived departments failed to meet the NUC standards for accreditation.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately begin to look into these allegations in tandem with the commitment of the Buhari administration to fight corruption and restore sanity in our public service,” Mr. Solomon said.

However, the bursar, Mr. Agi has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Speaking through a group, Concerned Students and Senior Staff Association, he claimed that those against him saw him as a threat to their corrupt acts following his insistence on due process and adherence to guidelines of the university’s financial system.

But TIN said various media campaign against the administration of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Zana Akpagu, who is the first alumnus to hold the position, could be traced to the former bursar.

The police have confirmed that Mr. Agi is being investigated over financial dealings involving his office.