Fire razes Warri roundabout market

Early morning fire outbreak on Sunday razed about nine shops at a popular estate roundabout market in Warri, Delta State.

A witness account said that the inferno started at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday leading to the destruction of property including electrical appliances worth millions of Naira.

The fire was said to have come from a refuse dump site close to a bush which was set on fire by the traders at the close of business on Saturday.

It was obvious that the trader did not anticipate the early morning harmattan that had resurfaced recently in Warri.

Livanus Okeke, a resident of the area, said; “we had all gone to sleep when we saw thick smoke.

“As we peep through the window, we saw that the fire had spread from the bush area to shops along the major road.”

Mr. Okeke said some residents shouted to attract the attention of other neighbours to salvage some of the items in the shops before fire fighters would arrive at the scene.

He, however, said that the situation had been curtailed before the arrival of the fire fighters at about 4:10 a.m.

“Nine shops were severely affected by the fire,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who visited the scene, observed that some of the victims were still counting their loses as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the traders, Andrew Chukwuemeka, said that he lost property worth about N2 million to the fire incident.

“Where will I start from in this recession, I leave everything for God,” he said.

