Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Donald Awunah, on Thursday confirmed the abduction of Felix Akpan, a Catholic Reverend Father priest of Ikot Ekpene Diocese, in Akwa Ibom.

Mr. Akpan, who is in-charge of St. Michael De Archangel Parish at Ikot Etim in Ukanafun Local Government Area, was abducted by unidentified gunmen along Abak-Ukanafun Road.

The priest is also said to be teaching at TopFaith International School, Mkpatak, in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

He was reportedly kidnapped when he was returning from the school.

Mr. Awunah said that police detectives had been deployed to ensure the release of the priest unharmed.

According to him, the priest’s SUV had been recovered at a mechanic garage.

He said some suspects who took custody of the vehicle had been arrested.

The commissioner said the suspects were helping the police in their investigation.

“We are closing in on them. We have recovered his car in a mechanic garage and arrested those who had the custody of the vehicle; they are now helping us in our investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force will remain cautious with the investigation to ensure that the priest regains his freedom without any harm,” he said.

(NAN)