How govt will engage Niger Delta youth involved in illegal oil refining – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government plans to establish modular refineries to engage youth involved in illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta.

This, according to Mr. Osinbajo will discourage illegal refining in the region.

The acting President made this known at a stakeholders meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State chapter in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was sincerely committed to ensuring that young men and women in the region were properly engaged.

Mr. Osinbajo said the Federal Government will continue with the amnesty programme in spite of suggestions to end it, adding that more commitment had been made toward the programme than ever before.

The acting President also said that the level of work done by the Federal Government on the East/West Road in the last 18 months was much more than work done in six years.

He said that the Lagos/Calabar Rail Line through Port Harcourt was a critical infrastructural project for government.

“At the moment, we have already set aside our own part of the counterpart fund. We are waiting for a facility from China to commence the project.

“I’m sure you know how hard we fought when there were some issues over it in the National Assembly. We fought hard to include the project in the budget and it is included,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo said that in spite of the economic challenges and lean funds, the government had been able to assist states with funds to pay salaries because of prudent management of resources.

He urged members of the APC and leaders of the Niger Delta not to use violence as a solution to issues.

