Wike holds airport reception for Osinbajo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday held a reception for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Mr. Osinbajo had landed at the airport on his way to Bayelsa State for a meeting that is part of an outreach to political leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

The airport ceremony was attended by the River State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo, political leaders in the state and officials of the federal government.

Prominent figures at the reception include Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, and service commanders.

Others include former acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus; Lee Maeba, a senator; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor.

After the reception formalities, the Acting President and Mr. Wike held a brief meeting at the sidelines.

Mr. Osinbajo thereafter departed to Bayelsa State in a presidential helicopter for a meeting with stakeholders in that state.

He is expected to visit Rivers State on Monday  in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

