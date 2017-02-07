Wike meets CAN President, pledges to hand over Ecumenical Centre

Related News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday said the state government would complete the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt and hand over to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in May.

The governor made this known when the National President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Wike, who commended the CAN president and the Church for the prayers offered for the sustenance of peace in Rivers, also commended Mr. Ayokunle’s leadership role for the Christian body.

He pledged to hand over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to CAN in May.

He said government would carry CAN along in its scheme of things, adding that he was poised to fulfil all his electoral promises to the advantage of the people of the state.

The governor also promised to work with CAN and pledged government’s support to enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

He explained that the Ecumenical Centre was part of his electoral promises to encourage

unity in Christendom.

He pledged to amend the laws governing the administration of missionary schools to enable government to provide grants to the management of missionary schools, noting that

“government would not tolerate encroachment into government land in public schools.’’

Responding, the CAN president said the visit was to thank the governor for the support

he was giving to CAN and the Church generally.

Mr. Ayokunle, who is also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, said the construction of the Ecumenical Centre demonstrated the governor’s respect for the Church.

He said the Baptist Convention would hold a peace rally on February 11, where the governor would be bestowed with the title of “Apostle of Peace’’.

He then asked for the support of government toward successful hosting of the rally.

He also appealed for the handing over of a primary school to the First Baptist Church along Aggrey road in Port Harcourt, currently managed by government.

He again appealed to the governor to hand over Baptist Hospital at Joinkrama in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state back to the Church, currently managed by government too.

The reverend said the hospital was originally owned by the Mission.

