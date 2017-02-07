Kidnappers demand N5 million ransom for crippled businessman

Related News

Kidnappers of a popular cripple in Cross River State, Jude Agba, have demanded a ransom of N5 million for his release.

Mr. Agba, also known as FG, was abducted by unknown gunmen who stormed his Ohong community of Obudu Local Government Area of the state at about 8p.m. on Thursday last week.

The abductors, according to family sources, are demanding N5 million ransom for his release.

A family source, who spoke in confidence as he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said Mr. Agba’s pregnant wife and relatives were at a loss on how to raise the money.

Mr. Agba is a popular business man in his community and sells palm wine and bush meat.

The source said the incident was reported to the police.

“On Thursday at about 8:p.m, some armed gunmen stormed Ohong and kidnapped FG. His pregnant wife who tried to intervene was brutalised by the hoodlums.

“The abductors have contacted us and are demanding N5 million,” the source stated.

Police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the case had not been reported at the state headquarters of the police.

“I have been trying since to call those people to confirm but their numbers have not been going through and they are yet to report the story to the headquarters,” she said.