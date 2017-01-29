APC wins Etsako Reps by-election in Edo

Edo state map
Edo state map

Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo.

Mr. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Jude Imagwe, who polled 18,193 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Shola Omotola, who announced the result at about 00:45 am on Sunday said the APC candidate won having scored the highest number of votes cast.

Mr. Omotola said that out of the 59,301 votes cast, 58,427 were regarded as valid votes and 874 votes were rejected.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Oghuma assured the people of the constituency of effective representation.

“I want to assure Etsako people that I will not fail them.

“I will represent them well and their voices will be heard and I will not disappoint them,” he said.

The bye-election came following the election of the former holder of the seat, Philip Shuaib, as Deputy Governor of the state.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.