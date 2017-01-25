INEC clears 6 political parties for Etsako Federal Constituency by-election

FILE PHOTO: Voters queuing to vote at the Edo election
FILE PHOTO: Voters queuing to vote at the Edo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared six political parties for the by-election at Etsako East/Etsako West/ Etsako Central Federal Constituency, Edo state, scheduled for January 28.

The commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The bulletin listed the political parties and their candidates as Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Imagwe Jude of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others cleared are Ramotu Sule of the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Yinusa Miminu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Promise Mamoud of the Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP) and Aishat Abu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Etsako federal constituency seat became vacant when Pius Odubu became the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki, in governorship election held last November.

Mr. Odubu is now the state’s deputy governor.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.