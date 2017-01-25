INEC clears 6 political parties for Etsako Federal Constituency by-election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared six political parties for the by-election at Etsako East/Etsako West/ Etsako Central Federal Constituency, Edo state, scheduled for January 28.

The commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The bulletin listed the political parties and their candidates as Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Imagwe Jude of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others cleared are Ramotu Sule of the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Yinusa Miminu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Promise Mamoud of the Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP) and Aishat Abu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Etsako federal constituency seat became vacant when Pius Odubu became the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki, in governorship election held last November.

Mr. Odubu is now the state’s deputy governor.

(NAN)