Osinbajo returns to Niger Delta for peace talks in February – Boroh

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, would return to the Niger Delta in February to continue negotiation with stakeholders aimed at restoring normalcy in the oil rich region.

The Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Program, PAP, Paul Boroh, made this known during an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, recalls that Mr. Osinbajo had earlier visited the region to reaffirm the readiness and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to find a permanent solution to the problems of the region.

Mr. Boroh, who is also the Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said the Federal Government was determined to enhance peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

He said interactions and follow ups had been on since the vice president’s visit to drive home the discussions during his (Osinbajo’s) last visit.

“Resolving resource based conflict is peace building and confidence building.

“It’s an on-going thing, it’s a process for peace building,” the retired brigadier general said.

The coordinator said that one important take-home from the vice president’s visit was that people could agitate and win without resort to violence.

He said the elders, leaders, traditional rulers and youths of the Niger Delta had a duty to work for a climate of peace in order to ensure development.

The presidential aide reassured of federal government’s readiness and commitment to the development of the region and to correct what had been omitted in the pass.

“We have been having meetings within the region to achieve stability and development in the region.

“Diplomatic shuttles going on; there is also communication between various groups and communities. That is why there’s calm now,” he added.

Mr. Boroh also disclosed that the Niger Delta Regional Development master plan was ready and would be submitted to the president soon.

He explained that the master plan booklet focused on human capacity development, assuring that the people of the region will find it very useful.

Mr. Boroh had earlier called on oil companies operating in the region to go beyond tokenism and invest in the environment, human capacity and infrastructure to ensure a win-win outcome and confidence building in the area.

(NAN)