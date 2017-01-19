238 Auchi Prisons inmates awaiting trial – Official

Prison staff members stand outside the partly scorched exterior of the central prison in the northern Nigerian city of Bauchi on September 8, 2010. About 200 heavily armed members of the Boko Haram Islamist sect stormed the prison and freed 173 of their comrades awaiting trial for alleged involvement in the July 2009 insurrection that the group launched in its doomed bid to establish an Islamic state. Four people, including a soldier and a policeman, were killed in the attack while three prison guards were injured. A total of 721 inmates were freed by the attackers although 127 have returned of their own volition. The police succeeded in arresting 11 of the suspected attackers. AFP PHOTO/Aminu ABUBAKAR (Photo credit should read AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Prison staff members stand outside the partly scorched exterior of the central prison in the northern Nigerian city of Bauchi on September 8, 2010. About 200 heavily armed members of the Boko Haram Islamist sect stormed the prison and freed 173 of their comrades awaiting trial for alleged involvement in the July 2009 insurrection that the group launched in its doomed bid to establish an Islamic state. Four people, including a soldier and a policeman, were killed in the attack while three prison guards were injured. A total of 721 inmates were freed by the attackers although 127 have returned of their own volition. The police succeeded in arresting 11 of the suspected attackers. AFP PHOTO/Aminu ABUBAKAR (Photo credit should read AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

No fewer than 238 inmates are awaiting trial at the Medium Security Prisons Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo.

The Assistant Comptroller, Auchi Prisons, Olorunfemi Obende, gave the figure in a statement on Thursday in Auchi.

Mr. Obende said that the figure comprised 234 male and four female inmates.

He said that the inmates were awaiting trial from offences ranging from armed robbery, murder, stealing, manslaughter, kidnapping, assault to fraud.

Mr. Obende bemoaned the number of pending cases in courts, noting that the development had posed a problem to the prison authorities, especially as the number had been on the increase.

“Some of these cases end up pending for three to four years, and the prison authorities have little or nothing to do about it,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to continue to work tirelessly in a bid to decongest the prisons.
(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.