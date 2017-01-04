Army ‘kills 5 suspected cultists’ in Rivers

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday shot dead five suspected cultists during gun battle in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers, the army said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Kasimu Abdulkarim, who confirmed the killings, said the battle was part of “Operation Cleanup” of cultists and militants terrorising residents.

According to him, troops have so far recovered five AK 47 assault rifles from cultists in the area since January 1.

“Army 6 Division has recorded appreciable successes in its bid to rid the local government of cultists and brigands,” Mr. Abdulkarim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered from community sources that the incident started when troops stormed the area after receiving distress call over the presence of cultists.

A witness said the suspected cultists invaded Omoku town on Tuesday night and shot dead two unidentified young men before making attempt to escape.

“After killing the men, they shot sporadically before soldiers closed in on them,” the witness said.

